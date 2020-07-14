Melania Trump Wears Face Mask in New Photo and Social Media Is Divided

First Lady Melania Trump shared a new photo wherein she is wearing a face mask, and is has social media quite divided. In the post shared to Twitter, Trump is seen donning a white mask that matches her white button-up top. She encourages all her followers to wear masks and also "practice social distancing."

She adds that the more precautions that American citizens "take now" then this can lead to a "healthier" and "safer" nation in the Fall. Many political figures are urging everyone to wear face coverings, as it can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The replies to Trump's tweet have been a very split, with many people agreeing that everyone should be wearing masks, and others expressing skepticism. Scroll down to see what people are saying.