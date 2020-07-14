Melania Trump Wears Face Mask in New Photo and Social Media Is Divided
First Lady Melania Trump shared a new photo wherein she is wearing a face mask, and is has social media quite divided. In the post shared to Twitter, Trump is seen donning a white mask that matches her white button-up top. She encourages all her followers to wear masks and also "practice social distancing."
She adds that the more precautions that American citizens "take now" then this can lead to a "healthier" and "safer" nation in the Fall. Many political figures are urging everyone to wear face coverings, as it can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The replies to Trump's tweet have been a very split, with many people agreeing that everyone should be wearing masks, and others expressing skepticism. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Even in the summer months, please remember to wear face coverings & practice social distancing. The more precaution we take now can mean a healthier & safer country in the Fall. pic.twitter.com/80dGOWIyDJ— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 14, 2020
I am glad you support masks because, yesterday 465 Americans died from Cornavirus yesterday.— BettybadAsz (@AszBettybad) July 14, 2020
I'm on team Trump but info on face mask that is being put out there is wrong. There are several studies showing little to know benefit. Cloth are the worst.— David VanDuyn (@DavidBV1968) July 14, 2020
It's almost as though we've been learning more and more every day about how this virus works and how it's transmitted and medical scientists have issued new guidelines as a result of new knowledge. It's weird how science works, isn't it?— Ninja Mama (@NinjaMama617) July 14, 2020
I cannot and will not buy into any propaganda regardless of the source. I think you’re a great First Lady and you show tremendous class but on this I disagree 110% 8 days a week. pic.twitter.com/MDENffUgj4— Jasmyne Kares (@JasmyneKares) July 14, 2020
You are 6 months late....— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 14, 2020
Since people are highly contagious 2 or 3 days before they show the first symptom, your suggestion would be completely impossible to implement and the reason why everyone needs to be doing it. We have known this since Feb 27— Mark Adams (@MkAdams93) July 14, 2020
Thank you, First Lady Trump. Sincerely. This is a very good message and I hope everyone will listen to you. In fact, I especially hope everyone in the #WhiteHouse will listen to you.— ((ProperGanderNews)) (@BamaStephen) July 14, 2020
Boy, if that were true, there would be ZERO cases in Texas right now. 100 degrees + humidity.— BlueDot (@BlueDot1972) July 14, 2020
Straight up. And thank you for encouraging this behavior.— Clayton Sackett (@cdsackett) July 14, 2020
I will not submit. I have to say that I'm shocked by this tweet. We're not Chyyyna, and we won't buy into this lie. It's been PROVEN that masks don't work. I love you, but I'm sorry, this is very disappointing.— Patriot RN ✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐️⭐️⭐️ (ObamaGate) (@linellin71) July 14, 2020
So. It's not a hoax after all Melanie?— Samantha Sanderson (@SamSanderson123) July 14, 2020
You're about 3 months too late.— NavyNana (@NavyNana2) July 14, 2020
This is wildly disappointing to see— WWG1WGA (@QanonWga) July 14, 2020
Can you ask your husband to say this publicly? Thanks...— KC Gleason (Nobody ThumbWarrior also boring/awful) (@ge_kaitlyn) July 14, 2020