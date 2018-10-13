Melania Trump Supports Me Too Movement, but Wants ‘Hard Evidence’ From Accusers

First Lady Melania Trump said she supports the #MeToo movement, but told ABC News accusers should present “really hard evidence” to back their claims of sexual assault or misconduct.

“I support the women – they need to be heard. We need to support them. And also men, not just women,” Trump told ABC News’ Tom Llamas during an interview in Africa, taped for the 20/20 special, “Being Melania – The First Lady.”

Trump argued that anyone who comes forward should have detailed evidence.

“You need to have really hard evidence… If you’re accusing somebody, show the evidence,” Trump said.

Trump insisted that she does stand with women, but reiterated the importance of evidence.

“You cannot just say to somebody … ‘I was sexually assaulted’ or ‘You did that to me.’ Because sometimes the media goes too far and the way they portray some stories, it’s not correct. It’s not right,” Trump told Llamas.

Trump’s comments about the #MeToo movement aired after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual harassment by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and two other women. Although Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh was still confirmed by the Senate 50-48 last weekend after an FBI investigation found no corroborating evidence. Republicans praised the investigations, but Democrats said it was too limited in scope.

President Donald Trump was also accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump and the White House have dismissed the allegations. When CNN‘s Anderson Cooper asked Trump about the allegations in October 2016, she said the allegations were “organized from the opposition.”

“Every assault should be taken care of in a court of law. And to accuse, no matter who it is, a man or a woman, without evidence is damaging and unfair,” Trump said at the time. “This was all organized from the opposition. And with the details … did they ever check the background of these women? They don’t have any facts.”

While in Egypt last week, Trump would not say if she believed Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

“I will move on that and I think that all the victims they need – we need to help all the victims no matter what kind of abuse they had, but I am against any kind of abuse or violence,” she said.

As for President Trump, he apologized to Kavanaugh and said the judge was “proven innocent” during a swearing-in event on Monday at the White House, reports CNN.

Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images