Melania Trump Ripped for Renovating Rose Garden Amid National Unrest

Melania Trump announced on Monday her plans to rejuvenate the Rose Garden at the White House. She called the area a "symbol of strength" for the country and that by restoring the garden, she can "preserve its history & beauty for generations to come." Her tweet, though, ended up causing quite the opposite reaction than she anticipated as many users did not appreciate the call-to-action amid the social unrest in the country and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Trump's plan hopes to bring life back to the garden that was first established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The area, which is located adjacent to the Oval Office, may take several weeks of work according to a source to CNN. In a statement released by the White House, the First Lady of the United States said planting a garden "involves hard work and hope in the possibility of a bright future." Typically, the Rose Garden is used as a backdrop during her husband's press conferences.

The decision to place emphasis on the garden rubbed many people the wrong way as the country continues to reel from social unrest. This is in addition to the coronavirus, which continues to sweep across the southern states where Florida has become the newest epicenter of COVID-19. Here is a look at some of the most notable responses to Trump's decision to focus on the Rose Garden.