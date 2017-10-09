Melania Trump Releases Statement After Ivana Calls Herself ‘First Lady’

Melania Trump’s team has issued a hard-line response after President Donald Trump‘s ex-wife Ivana jokingly referred to herself as “first lady.”

Ivana had sat down with ABC News for an interview about her new book, Raising Trump, and made some surprising comments about her current correspondence with the president. She says she uses the “direct number to the White House” about once every two weeks to talk, but is sometimes hesitant due to Melania’s possible jealousy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t really want to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that,” Ivana said. “Because I’m basically first Trump wife, okay? I’m first lady, okay?”

Up Next: Twitter Theorists Have a Lot to Say About Prince Harry’s Hands in Meeting With Melania Trump

While this play on words was lighthearted, it caused enough of a stir for First Lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham to issue a tough statement on the matter.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the President,” Grisham said. “She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. [T]his is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

Elsewhere, Melania has been carrying on with her normal duties as FLOTUS. She’s set to travel to West Virginia on Tuesday to address how opioid addiction affects children.

Ivana and Donald were married from 1977 to 1992. Ivana is the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr.

Raising Trump will be released on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: The White House / Andrea Hanks