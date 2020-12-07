Melania Trump Finishes Elaborate White House Tennis Court Renovation

Melania Trump has finally finished up the renovation of the White House tennis court. “History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion,” the First Lady wrote on Twitter. “Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project.”

Months ago, Trump brought up her plan of building a new tennis pavilion and how it had progressed since its inception in 2018, which raised concerns among her followers considering the country was amid a pandemic. With the country still in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak, one that is increasing at an alarming rate, Trump’s unveiling of the new addition to the tennis courts on Capitol Hill led to quite some fiery responses. Among the reactions included many calling it insensitive of Trump to be so concerned with renovations as opposed to all that is going on across the country. She faced a similar response when she shared images of her in a hard hat working at the site, even firing back saying that people who choose to be negative should take that energy and do something productive on their end.

Here are some of the most tweets in response to Trump’s tweet about the White House’s tennis renovations.