Melania Trump Breaks Her Silence on Capitol Riot

✖

Five days after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, leaving multiple people dead, First Lady Melania Trump is speaking out. In a lengthy written statement posted to the White House website and shared on her Twitter account Monday morning, the first lady condemned the violence and encouraged Americans to "rise above what divides us."

Titled "Our Path Forward," the letter began with Trump stating that her "heart goes out" to the six people who lost their lives in the Capitol riots, including two Capitol Police officers – Ashli Babbit, Benjamin Philips, Kevin Greeson, Rosanne Boyland, and Capitol Police Officers, Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood. Trump said she is praying for "their families [sic] comfort and strength during this difficult time" before going on to directly address Wednesday’s events, which occurred as both chambers of Congress convened for a joint session to count the Electoral College votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

Trump then condemned the events of last week, writing, "Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation's Capitol." She said "violence is never accepted," adding, "our Nation must heal in a civil manner." Trump also wrote that she is "proud" of the country's "freedom to express our viewpoints without persecution" and finds it "inspiring" so many "found a passion and enthusiasm in participating in an election," though she said "we must not allow that passion to turn to violence. Our path forward is to come together, find our commonalities, and be the kind and strong people that I know we are."

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to serve as your First Lady," she added in part. "I want to thank the millions of Americans who supported my husband and me over the past 4 years and shown the incredible impact of the American spirit. I am grateful to you all for letting me serve you on platforms which are dear to me."

She concluded the remarks by writing, "I ask for healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation." The post marked Trump's first public statement since the Wednesday attack, which has led to calls for President Donald Trump's removal from office. The first lady did not comment on those calls.