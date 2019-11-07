Melania Trump Boston Hospital Visit Sparks Backlash, Protests

First Lady Melania Trump‘s visit to Boston Medical Center Wednesday was met with dozens of protesters standing against her and President Donald Trump amid the ongoing impeachment inquiry proceedings against him. In videos of the protest shared on social media, reported medical professionals are seen holding up signs reading, “Stop terrorizing immigrant children,” and “Cuddles not cages” in reference to the Trump administration’s immigration stance and policies.

Melania Trump is visiting Boston Medical Center. And the medical professionals there are out in protest. pic.twitter.com/aeL5Ujo6q5 — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) November 6, 2019

Despite the focus on immigration from the crowd, the First Lady focused instead on the opioid crisis affecting families with babies and young children, saying in a brief address, as per CNN, “I hope today’s visit helps shine a light. It is my hope that what we discuss today will encourage others to replicate similar programs within their own communities.”

The visit, in which she toured the hospital’s pediatric unit and met with families and kids who have completed substance programs, was sparked by Boston Medical Center’s groundbreaking Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant Stress program, which aims to lower the stress levels of babies suffering from withdrawal symptoms after being exposed to drugs while in utero by allowing medical professionals, parents and trained volunteers to cradle them.

“Mrs. Trump enjoyed visiting Boston Medical Center to meet with the center’s leadership and medical staff and learn about the impressive programs available that support and provide care to mothers struggling with drug addiction and babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome,” added White House communications director and press secretary Stephanie Grisham to the outlet of the visit.

People on Twitter had plenty of thoughts about the protest:

