Thomas and Samantha Markle’s Most Infuriating Comments About Meghan

Ever since Meghan Markle married into the British Royal Family her father and sister, Thomas and Samantha Markle have made many infuriating public comments about her.

The pair have given numerous interviews wherein they critique and criticize the newly-crowned Duchess of Sussex, as well as have made comments on social media regarding her new life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports have indicated that the relationships between Meghan and her father and sister have grown increasingly strained, but reconciliation is said to be in sight.

Elite Daily put together a list of all the most infuriating things Samantha and Thomas have said about Meghan, and we have adapted that list below.

Scroll down to read the quotes and let us know in the comments which one you think was the most inappropriate.

Photo credit: YouTube / Clive Mason, Getty Images

Meghan Looks “Terrified”

“My thing about my daughter right now is that I think she is terrified,” Thomas said in a July interview.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now,” he continued, suggesting that he doesn’t believe she’s actually happy. “This is a pained smile.”

Destroyed Birthday Cards

Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on The Duchess of Sussex’s birthday! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/kECGU6fnl0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2018

Thomas also claimed that he wanted to send Meghan a birthday card, but was afraid that Kensington Palace would destroy it.

“I thought about sending it by Priority Mail Express,” he told The Daily Mail, “but the Palace would probably just soak it in water for three days to make sure it doesn’t explode.”

“It would be easier for Meghan if I died”

Their Royal Highnesses arrive @southbankcentre and are met by Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Centre. pic.twitter.com/BfGxsnYLFq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

One of the more morbid comments that Thomas made about his daughter was that he thinks “it would be easier for Meghan if I died.”

“It wouldn’t be so bad. I have something of a Buddhist philosophy about death,” he also said, later adding, “Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I’d hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.”

Invoking Princess Diana

The Duke and Duchess view a facsimile of the Book of Kells at @tcddublin #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/rY1AIkA4gO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2018

For many, Thomas really crossed a line when he brought the name of the late Princess Diana into his comments.

“They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed,” he said. “That’s not what Diana stood for.”

“Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them,” Thomas continued, “I think Meghan’s the one who’ll bring them into the 21st Century, if they’ll let her.”

“She’s not qualified…”

The Duchess of Sussex meets Irish writer, academic and broadcaster Sinead Burke at a @BritEmbDublin reception #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/cqb1RfXuzG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

While Thomas’ comments have been more about the state of Meghan’s well-being and new life, her sister Samantha has been much more critical.

“If it’s about my life or my father’s, there’s something in this country known as freedom of speech,” Samantha said after being told that Meghan reportedly wished her sister and father would not speak to the press so extensively.

“She doesn’t have a copyright on that and she’s not gonna tell me that I can’t speak about my own life or my father’s where it’s a matter of public self-defense,” Samantha added.

“I’m not gonna take it. She’s not qualified to suggest that I don’t under any law in this country,” she went on to say. “So, This is not Great Britain. I am a United States citizen. And, that’s all there is to it. She’s way out of her league to tell me that I can’t speak.”

“Cashing In”

Exclusive: Samantha Markle says there is ‘a rift’ between Meghan and her father. She believes reaching out publicly will help her father’s cause. pic.twitter.com/WCK5Cd8b77 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 23, 2018

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, Samantha was put on the spot with a question about how she feels about the notion that she is profiting off of her sister’s new Royal status.

“I’ve worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting,” she stated, “So, because my sister is suddenly royal isn’t grounds for me to stop doing all of that.”

“Let’s face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that’s fine. But I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and as a family we’re not subject to royal protocol,” Samantha continued, “If you want to call it cashing in, I think that’s a little bit ridiculous.”

“…time to gallivant around…”

A warm welcome from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the start of #RoyalVisitIreland ?? pic.twitter.com/nX9dF6D4fl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Samantha has a private Twitter account, but that has not kept some of the comments she has made about Meghan there from getting out.

At one point, Prince Harry and Meghan attended an event designed to honor the late Nelson Mandela. Samantha took an opportunity to use this to chide Meghan.

“Glad you have so much time to gallivant around paying tribute to others while ignoring your own father! How can you be so cold and look into the mirror? Harry? I guess I was right.”

“You Should Be Ashamed…”

60% of the Commonwealth’s population is aged under 30 – the ‘Your Commonwealth’ Youth Challenge event is helping its young leaders develop their ideas on the type of Commonwealth they want to see in 2040 #CommonwealthYouth pic.twitter.com/JnBSCOFlC0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 5, 2018

In another comment on her private Twitter account, Samantha continued criticizing Meghan for what she viewed as a slight to their father.

“How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough,” she tweeted. “Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg!”

“My father is not an embarrassment for loving his daughter! The royals are an embarrassment for being so cold,” Samantha also reportedly said. “You should be ashamed of [yourselves.]”