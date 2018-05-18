Meghan Markle’s Sister Tells Media ‘Shut Your Mouths’ as Police Deny Car Crash

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, insists she’s not lying about her injuries following an alleged paparazzi encounter gone awry.

Samantha Markle said she suffered a broken ankle and fractured knee in a high-speed chase near her Florida home. She was pictured Thursday in a hospital as she reportedly claimed that the car she was riding in spun out of control into a concrete barrier while being pursued by photographers. However, the Florida Highway Patrol says there’s no police report of the incident.

Samantha had a few words for critics who suspected she wasn’t being truthful about the incident, reportedly telling them to “shut their ridiculous mouths,” The Sun reports.

“There’s no police report because we were run off the road and my boyfriend had to get me to the hospital because I was laying on the floor boards in a ball under the dashboard thrown out of my chair,” she wrote on Twitter. “We were run off the road and slammed on the brakes, there was no collision with another car.”

Samantha’s boyfriend, Mark, told TMZ that they were driving in Florida near a toll booth when they had a “paparazzi confrontation.” He said the photographer veered in front of their vehicle trying to get a clear shot and that Mark swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid the photographer, hitting a concrete barrier in the process.

Mark said Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, was unable to lift herself off the floor mat after crashing into the windshield. Samantha’s foot was allegedly twisted backward in the process. Mark said he drove Samantha to the hospital and that the paparazzi member also left the scene.

Samantha will reportedly be hosting her own viewing party of the Royal Wedding after being outspoken about not being invited to the wedding itself.

This is just the latest of health scare for Meghan Markle‘s family members after her father, Thomas Markle Sr., has had several heart issues in recent weeks.

Markle Sr. had a heart attack last week and began feeling more chest pains on Monday. Tests were conducted and surgery was deemed the appropriate course of action. The surgery was perfomed on Wednesday and was a success. However, this means Markle Sr. is grounded and unable to attend the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle confirmed the “sad” news this week via an official Kensington Palace statement. Friday, it was revealed that Markle would be walked down the aisle instead by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” it read. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Many speculated that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who arrived in the U.K. on Wednesday, would walk her daughter down the aisle, but it seems as though Markle’s future father-in-law will do the job instead.

Markle is reportedly “very concerned” about her father, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE.

“She is very concerned about her father. But equally, she is excited about her wedding,” the source said. “She is with her mother and with her best friends and is preparing for one of the most magical days of her life.”