Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Claims She Has Received Death Threats From Royal Fans

Meghan Markle’s sister, Samantha Markle, is taking a break from talking about the Duchess of Sussex to discuss alleged death threats against her posed by Meghan’s fans.

Speaking to The Sun, Samantha Markle said she is being “disparaged and stalked” — and that reports about her being a threat to Meghan are “absolutely absurd.”

“I’ve had people who are fans of Meghan’s go through my whole life, pulling public records then doctoring them and putting them online to make me look horrible and abusive, which I’m not,” Markle said.

“So night and day I’m dealing with the incredible onslaught of people who don’t know anything about my life judging me and abusing me,” she continued. “It should be illegal because they don’t know what they’re doing to me and it ends up with me receiving death threats and someone threatening to throw acid in my face — all because of hearsay.”

“They call me vile, filthy names and to do that to a woman in a wheelchair who you don’t even know just because I’ve been outspoken is crazy,” she said, adding that her “outspoken” tendencies are to protect and stand up for her and Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle.

“Yes I have been outspoken in the past but that has been to defend my father or set the record straight when facts have been wrong,” she said. “A couple of wisecrack comments I made were only when my sister started absolutely ignoring my father and I was brokenhearted for him.”

Markle’s comments come after she was reportedly put on a “fixated persons” list by Scotland Yard out of fear of the “damage Samantha could cause” to the Royal Family’s reputation.

“Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offences, but she is causing concerns for the royal family,” a Scotland Yard source told the Sunday Times. “There is big potential for some major embarrassment for the royals. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let’s face it she’s kind of already done that.”

Markle has consistently called out Meghan since even before her engagement and marriage to Prince Harry for allegedly ignoring her family. She is also reportedly writing a tell-all book about Meghan, as she says the two were close as Meghan grew up.