Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Royal Monogram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now have a joint monogram in their official capacity as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The newlyweds have been settling in to royal life ever since they tied the knot in May. Last week, they sent a thank you note to Georgie Gardner, one of the co-anchors on Austrailia’s The Today Show. The letter thanked Gardner for a “neoprene picnic rug” she had given as a wedding gift. When she showed it on camera, some fans noted the new symbol.

The monogram consists of an “H” and an “M” laid over each other in script. The mark is topped with a coronet, and the whole thing is printed in bright blue.

The symbol was reported by E! News, who noted that the coronet matched the one on Markle’s new coat of arms. When she adopted the symbol, Kensington Palace explained the coronet’s significance.

“It is composed of two crosses patée, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves,” their statement read. “It is the Coronet laid down by a Royal Warrant of 1917 for the sons and daughters of the Heir Apparent.”

This is just one of the ways in which Markle has adjusted to her new life amongst the monarchs. Ever since she and Prince Harry announced their engagement, Markle has adopted the royal family’s penchant for quiet and stoicism. She deleted all of her social media profiles and even discontinued her prolific blog, deleting all of the posts.

In keeping with royal decorum, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex must keep a certain distance from the outside world, and can no longer interact directly like she once did. Not everyone is pleased with this arrangement — least of all her father, Thomas Markle. The 74-year-old continues to espouse his fury in interviews, claiming that they royal family has “cut him off” from contacting his daughter.

“I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely,” he told the Mail over the weekend. “I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.”

Thomas has been a controversial figure since well before the wedding, having apparently taken every opportunity to get into the headlines himself. However, he feels that he has been portrayed unfairly.

“Meghan was apparently upset with me for saying that she and Harry will probably have a baby soon,” Thomas continued. “But Meghan’s been saying that herself for the past six or seven years, talking about how much she wants a family. Harry’s been saying it too.”

“What’s sad is that sometime in the next year Meghan and Harry will have a baby and I’ll be a grandfather, and if we’re not speaking I won’t see my grandchild,” he added. “How tragic is that, to deprive a child of its grandfather because I said a few things critical of the royal family.”