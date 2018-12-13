Meghan Markle ‘Completely Cut’ Dad Thomas Markle off, Will Never Speak to Him Again

Meghan Markle has no intention of contacting her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has “completely cut” her father off following the drama that transpired just prior and in the months following her May 19 royal wedding, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly, who also alleges that Markle doesn’t wish to speak to her father ever again.

“It keeps getting worse and worse, he won’t stop. It’s shocking,” the source said.

Markle Sr. was notably involved in a paparazzi scandal that surfaced in the days before his daughter was set to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Cathedral to wed Prince Harry. He reportedly staged several widely circulated photos of himself prepping for the wedding, in which he was supposed to walk the Suits alum down the aisle, in return for money.

The scandal led to a wave of controversy, and it was eventually announced that Markle Sr. would not be able to attend the royal wedding after he suffered a health crisis. Prince Harry’s father, Prince Charles, instead took on the important role.

In the weeks and months that followed the Duchess officially becoming a member of the British Royals, Markle Sr., along with Markle’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, gave scathing interviews regarding their treatment and the Royal Family. In several interviews, Markle Sr. alleged that his daughter was not happy and appeared to be trapped. He even claimed that the late Princess Diana would disagree with how the royals were treating him.

For her part, the Duchess did not publicly respond to any of the interviews, which a source said should have ended well before they became a major issue.

“The best thing he could have done since the day it fell apart would be to go away, and stay silent and he’s done everything but,” a second source added. “There is no relationship change. Any other interviews are just an eye roll.”

While Markle Sr. was said to be living a “semi-nomadic” life due to the high publicity in the immediate aftermath of his daughter’s marriage, Samantha now says that he is “really happy and doing great.” She also claimed that he is “not letting any of the media madness get him down, he has better things going on.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Markle Sr. will have any involvement in the life of his grandchild, whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to welcome sometime in Spring of 2019. The couple is set to move out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage before welcoming the newest addition to their family.