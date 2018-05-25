Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker-Bowles Share Moment Royal Fans Love

Meghan Markle and her now stepmother-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles shared a sweet moment during Markle’s first public appearance with Prince Harry as newlyweds.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle stepped out for her first event since marrying Prince Harry and officially becoming the Duchess of Sussex. As nerve-wracking as it must have been, her mother-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles seemed to offer her some comfort and support.

I never knew I needed this moment between Meghan and Camilla pic.twitter.com/3vFyXm8Ixj — Marie (@MyQueenTroian) May 22, 2018

As the two members of the royal family greeted each other while attending a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, the Duchess of Cornwall was seen reaching out for Markle’s hand, continuing to hold it as they spoke.

The two were later seen standing side-by-side and giggling with Prince Charles as Prince Harry gave a speech, Kensington Palace later releasing photos showing the two royal women at the event.

Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended The Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration. The event celebrates the Patronages, charities and Military affiliations The Prince supports, as well as the emergency service personnel. More > @ClarenceHouse#PrinceandPatron pic.twitter.com/2qaj94Odmz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 22, 2018

The event marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first public appearance since tying the knot on May 19, Kensington Palace having previously announced that the couple would be postponing their honeymoon to instead focus on their royal duties for the time being.

During the event, Harry gave a touching speech in honor of his father, praising his work and his skills as a father.

“It really is amazing to see so many of you here today for this family celebration,” he said. “I say ‘family’ because this is a chance for us to honour The Prince of Wales’s work over the last forty plus years, with all of his charities, patronages and military associations – and, as you all know, my father views all of your organisations like an extended family.”

He went on to praise his father’s work, stating, “You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone,” he said. “You have created an incredible body of work that has, and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people’s lives both here and around the world.”

The celebration also marked the first time that Markle followed the royal protocol stating that women in the royal family must wear pantyhose. Her Garden Party look also drew comparisons to sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s 2012 Garden Party ensemble.