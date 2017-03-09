Meet the Adorable 9-Week-Old Baby With a Bouffant Hairdo

If you’ve been looking for your next internet sensation, we’ve found him for you! In fact, 9-week-old Junior Cox-Noon isn’t just an internet celebrity; he regularly gets mobbed by hoards of admirers when his mom, Chelsea Noon, takes him out to run errands. Why, you ask? Just take a look at his incredible bouffant hairdo!
Thirty-two-year-old Chelsea says Junior’s seriously impressive locks have given him his new nickname: Baby Bear.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“The doctors say they are amazed and have never seen a baby with so much hair in all the time they have been working,” Chelsea said. “Everyone’s shocked.”
Doctors aren’t the only ones shocked; random passersby love to ooh and ahh over the infant.
“Usually it takes me about 40 minutes to do my weekly [grocery] shop and now it takes me two hours,” she said.
We certainly would love to see more of Junior’s hair styles, and luckily, Chelsea doesn’t have any plans to cut it.
“I definitely don’t want to cut it, I want to see how long it actually does grow out. I don’t know where his hair has come from; it’s like a big ball of candy floss.”
>> Read more: Mom Dresses Sleeping Newborn In Hilariously Cute Costumes