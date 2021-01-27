Meena Harris Totally Shuts Down 'Second Gentleman' Discourse as She Defends Uncle Doug Emhoff
Meena Harris totally shut down some "Second Gentleman" discourse she noticed on social media and delivered a firm defense of her uncle, Doug Emhoff. Harris is a lawyer and children's book author whose aunt is newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Emhoff is married to. Harris noticed that there were some people slamming her uncle over being the nation's first-ever Second Gentleman, and she took the opportunity to put a stop to it.
"The little insecure men saying that 'Second Gentleman' is emasculating prove just how much we all need to see and normalize — GASP! — men supporting powerful women," she tweeted. Harris has received a lot of replies to her post, with many people agreeing that the term "Second Gentleman" is in no way a negative title. "It’s the same whiners that make fun of stay at home dads," one user offered. "They have no clue what it means to be a real man." Scroll down to see more responses to Harris' post.
They are insecure with their masculinity, I think Second Gentleman is badass.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) January 17, 2021
"I serve on a board. Six men & six women. While updating amendments to our constitution it was advised to change 'chairman' to 'chair.' A couple of the men said it wasn't necessary. So one of the women replied, "then just change it to 'chairwoman" - It now reads as 'chair.'"
Another strong niece, I see. I am proud of you for using your voice. God bless.— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 17, 2021
"So true! The New Zealand Priminister had a baby and her husband took on the role of stay at home dad after she went back to work a few weeks after she gave birth. Both such role models but the sad thing is it shouldn't even be questioned / out of the ordinary! It's 2021 ffs."
I cannot believe this is controversial— Emily Timbol (@EmilyTimbol) January 18, 2021
"There's nothing wrong with 'gentleman.' It's how Congress addresses each other. 2nd is just not first."
Can't think of anything more masculine than a man who supports his partner & celebrates their successes.— reallyrubyred (@reallyrubyred) January 17, 2021
"Well, if the person who is using the title doesn't have a problem with it--why should other men? Why are they so threatened they feel the need to opine when it wasn't solicited?"
It really isn’t. Had Sarah Palin become veep you wouldn’t hear a peep from these same men. You *might* hear some from the left (looking at you, Bernie Bros who couldn’t handle Clinton) but generally even they know to disguise it better.— Frank Benson (@mfbenson1) January 17, 2021
"It takes a very weak man to not be proud of and supportive of his wife being the first woman to hold the VP honor."
Or non-powerful women ... My wife makes double what I make and that's by plan, 15 years ago:
One of us needed to go back to school & do a career attack - we picked her because she likes school and is better at it and I liked my job, while she hated hers.https://t.co/rJYDqnGJnr— Gruss Gott (@gruss_gott) January 17, 2021
"Those men must be very insecure. A secure gentleman doesn't need to 'dominate' all of the time. How utterly boring."
What do we call it when someone thinks having a strong, successful wife as being emasculating? pic.twitter.com/rlDeQCPmzX— Jarett Kingsbury (@JarettKingsbury) January 17, 2021
"Any man who thinks it's a thing is soft. Why does anyone care how anyone else identifies anyway. It's all nonsense. Live and let live."