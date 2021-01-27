Meena Harris Totally Shuts Down 'Second Gentleman' Discourse as She Defends Uncle Doug Emhoff

Meena Harris totally shut down some "Second Gentleman" discourse she noticed on social media and delivered a firm defense of her uncle, Doug Emhoff. Harris is a lawyer and children's book author whose aunt is newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Emhoff is married to. Harris noticed that there were some people slamming her uncle over being the nation's first-ever Second Gentleman, and she took the opportunity to put a stop to it.

"The little insecure men saying that 'Second Gentleman' is emasculating prove just how much we all need to see and normalize — GASP! — men supporting powerful women," she tweeted. Harris has received a lot of replies to her post, with many people agreeing that the term "Second Gentleman" is in no way a negative title. "It’s the same whiners that make fun of stay at home dads," one user offered. "They have no clue what it means to be a real man." Scroll down to see more responses to Harris' post.