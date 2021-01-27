Meena Harris Totally Shuts Down 'Second Gentleman' Discourse as She Defends Uncle Doug Emhoff

By Stephen Andrew

Meena Harris totally shut down some "Second Gentleman" discourse she noticed on social media and delivered a firm defense of her uncle, Doug Emhoff. Harris is a lawyer and children's book author whose aunt is newly elected Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Emhoff is married to. Harris noticed that there were some people slamming her uncle over being the nation's first-ever Second Gentleman, and she took the opportunity to put a stop to it.

"The little insecure men saying that 'Second Gentleman' is emasculating prove just how much we all need to see and normalize — GASP! — men supporting powerful women," she tweeted. Harris has received a lot of replies to her post, with many people agreeing that the term "Second Gentleman" is in no way a negative title. "It’s the same whiners that make fun of stay at home dads," one user offered. "They have no clue what it means to be a real man." Scroll down to see more responses to Harris' post.

"I serve on a board. Six men & six women. While updating amendments to our constitution it was advised to change 'chairman' to 'chair.' A couple of the men said it wasn’t necessary. So one of the women replied, "then just change it to 'chairwoman" - It now reads as 'chair.'"

"So true! The New Zealand Priminister had a baby and her husband took on the role of stay at home dad after she went back to work a few weeks after she gave birth. Both such role models but the sad thing is it shouldn’t even be questioned / out of the ordinary! It’s 2021 ffs."

"There's nothing wrong with 'gentleman.' It's how Congress addresses each other. 2nd is just not first."

"Well, if the person who is using the title doesn't have a problem with it--why should other men?  Why are they so threatened they feel the need to opine when it wasn't solicited?"

"It takes a very weak man to not be proud of and supportive of his wife being the first woman to hold the VP honor."

"Those men must be very insecure. A secure gentleman doesn’t need to 'dominate' all of the time. How utterly boring."

"Any man who thinks it’s a thing is soft. Why does anyone care how anyone else identifies anyway. It’s all nonsense. Live and let live."

