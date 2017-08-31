McGregor vs. Mayweather: Who Do the Odds Favor?

With the big match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather only minutes away, many are wondering who the odds are in favor of.

According to the NY Times, it could really go either way, but Mayweather does appear to have a slight advantage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Initially, Mayweather was the clear favorite with odds of 10-1 or more. This was, however, before real bets actually began.

There’s no confirmed reason as to why, but the odds in his favor began to dwindle until they’ve now reportedly reached a mere 4-1 or 5-1 favorite.

So, technically, Mayweather is still favorite to win, according to the odds, but it could just as easily go the other direction.

Tonight’s epic fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather has been the talk of every town for months now, but many were wondering what time the main event fight happens.

The whole thing got started at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, however, the McGregor/Mayweather bout isn’t expected to start before 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

Conor McGregor doesn’t actually have any professional boxing experience, but he did train in boxing when he was younger.

Currently, the 28-year-old holds the UFC Lightweight Championship, as well as a professional MMA record of 21-3, and his opponent, Mayweather, is unbeaten.

Many are weighing in on the fight, with several celebs having already called who they think will win.

TMZ caught up with Stallone and asked him who his bet is on.

He said that thinks Conor McGregor has good odds against Floyd Mayweather, and then went on to joke, “Then again, I live my life in fantasy.”

Stallone is, as you can imagine, a huge boxing fan, but what you may not know is that he also is a minority owner in the UFC.

The 70-year-old actor added, “I always have the underdog.”