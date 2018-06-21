McDonald’s Unveils Frylus for National Selfie Day

McDonald’s is making taking selfies on National Selfie Day even easier with the introduction of the Frlyus.

Greasy fingers from the new 100 percent fresh beef Quarter Pounder can put a damper on taking a selfie — ultimately forcing people to choose between skipping out on capturing a stunning moment in time of themselves enjoying the juicy burger or risk slathering grease on the screens of their phones — but the Golden Arches is ready to save the day. The fast food chain is debuting the newest selfie accessory: the Frylus.

The Frylus, a stylus that looks identical to the Golden Arches mouth-watering fries, is a “mess-resistant stylus and foldable stand that really works – kinda. The Frylus helps you take a 100 percent fresh selfie while enjoying the 100 percent fresh beef Quarter Pounder, cooked right when you order,” the company said in a press release.

On National Selfie Day, Thursday, June 21, customers who visit the iconic fast food chain, many of whom will now be able to order their meals via self-service kiosks, will receive a free Frylus with the purchase of the new 100 percent fresh beef Quarter Pounder. More than 2,000 restaurants will be participating in handing out 100,000 Fryluses.

McDonald’s collaborated with Instagram star Kirby Jenner for the promotion, claiming that he is “a man who knows his way around a selfie, and he’s ready to inspire you to take mess-free selfies while enjoying our hotter and juicier new 100 percent fresh beef Quarter Pounder burgers.”

“You guys ever sit in your car and try to take a selfie but your hands are messy from the new 100 percent fresh beef Quarter Pounder from @McDonalds?” Kirby captioned his “hamburger fashion film” on Instagram. “And then you drop your phone and it gets stuck in between the seat and the center console, never to be seen again? Well, you’re in luck cause I’m now the friggin face of a french fry stylus… the FRYLUS! Literally the only way to take selfies while eating your Quarter Pounder on #NationalSelfieDay.”

The debut of the Frylus comes on the heels of the 2017 debut of the McDonald’s frork, a fry-fork hybrid that featured fries in place of prongs. The new utensil was launched alongside the Golden Arches pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon, and maple bacon dijon sandwiches in May of last year.