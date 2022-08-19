McDonald's to Test Wild New Twist to Classic Big Mac in the US

The chicken Big Mac Sandwich is making its way to the U.S. Big Mac lovers learned that McDonald's in the U.K. introduced the new menu item. And now, Americans will have their turn to give it a try. Delish reports that the sandwich will first be tested out in select locations in Miami, and for a limited time only. If it fares well in Miami, the Chicken Big Mac may find its way to locations nationwide. The U.K. version includes two crispy chicken patties made with chicken breast meat, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and Big Mac sauce. Whether or not the same exact version will be available in the U.S. is unknown. The Chicken Big Mac will be available as early as the end of August in Miami.

"We're always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love...While not everything we test makes it on our U.S. menus, we'll use this time to gather feedback from both customers and restaurant crew as we consider opportunities to offer more delicious options in the future," McDonald's told The Washington Post.

There are already multiple chicken sandwiches and chicken menu items options available at U.S. McDonald's locations. Currently available are the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a regular Crispy Chicken Sandwich (both of which also comes in a Deluxe option), Chicken McNuggets, and a McChicken Sandwich.

The original Big Mac Sandwich was introduced in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 1967, and nationwide in 1968 after it tested well a year prior. It is one of the McDonald's signature dishes. The Big Mac includes two beef patties, trade secret Big Mac sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a three-piece sesame seed bun.