McDonald’s Testing out Blueberry McGriddles

The fast food bacon wars may just be settling, but the breakfast battle is just beginning. On Tuesday, McDonald’s announced that it was adding three new Blueberry McGriddles at over 100 locations in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area for a limited-time test run, “offering a fruity twist on a breakfast favorite.”

The new McGriddle sandwiches being tested include the Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry McGriddle, Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Blueberry McGriddle, and the Sausage Blueberry McGriddle.

According to Carol Martino, Culinary Innovation Spokesperson for McDonald’s USA, the new breakfast items are the perfect selection to get your day started.

“The Blueberry McGriddles® breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses,” Martino said in a press release. “The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple, reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up. Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

The beloved fast food chain has long been in the breakfast game, selling breakfast sandwiches in the way of the Egg McMuffin since 1971. In 2003, the Golden Arches upped the ante when they introduced McGriddles to the menu.

The decision to roll out Blueberry McGriddles, according to the chain, came after customers stated that they were “looking for a more craveable breakfast option on the go,” leading McDonald’s on the search for the perfect sweet and savory brunch flavor.

“With the testing of Blueberry McGriddles®, we are building a better McDonald’s by fulfilling our customers’ desires for a little indulgence at breakfast. We’re excited for our local customers to have the first chance and opportunity to test the limited time only Blueberry McGriddles® sandwich and to hearing our customers’ response to this sweet and savory breakfast sandwich,” Carlos Mateos Jr., local McDonald’s franchise owner operator, said.

Currently, the Blueberry McGirddles are only enjoying a test run in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area. The sandwiches are only available during breakfast hours and only for a limited time.

It is not yet known if the fast food chain intends to roll the new McGriddles out nationwide, though customers headed to the Golden Arches can still fill their stomachs with the other items on the All Day Breakfast menu.