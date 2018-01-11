18-Inch Rats Filmed in Fast-Food Restaurant Parking Lot

Giant rats described as being “as big as a loaf of bread” were seen running around a McDonald’s parking lot in the UK.

Eyewitness Ant Davies shared a video with The Herald showing several large rats running around a McDonald’s parking lot and eating discarded food near the fast food restaurant’s garbage bins. He claimed that the rodents were more than 12 inches long with six-inch-long tails.

“They were about the same size as a large loaf of bread,” he said. They were darting in and out of the hedges and chasing each other. There were a lot of people watching. It looked like they were playing. They came right up next to me, they were not afraid to get close.”

Davies hasn’t been the first to see the rodents, though. Following the video being shared, several more costumers came forward claiming that they have seen the massive rats.

“These were massive!!! Like cats. I waited 3-4 mins for the food to come out and I caught about 6 different rats and the girl who brought the food out stood and watched them stating they have rat control inside! These are clearly overfed and in great numbers,” one person said.”

“They have been there for two years, my friend’s daughter who was two thought they were bunnies! There’s even one that lives in the bin at the end of the car park waiting for people to drop their unwanted food,” said another.

A McDonald’s spokesperson told The Herald that the chain takes “cleanliness and hygiene very seriously in the area surrounding the restaurant. Pest control experts carry out regular routine checks of the site and have been called out to assess the situation in the car park adjacent to the River Plym. This issue does not in any way affect the inside of the restaurant, which has a 5-star Food Hygiene rating.”