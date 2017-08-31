Man Can’t Stop Watching Adult Movies At McDonald’s

McDonald's has a lot to offer their customers, but a Pennsylvania man recently took advantage of their kindness in a pretty terrible way.

61-year-old Todd McMillan was charged with "disorderly conduct" after he was allegedly looking at porn on his computer in a West Hanover Township McDonald's, per a report from the PennLive.com.

Up Next: Reported Overdose Death In Delaware McDonald's

Law enforcement said that this actually isn't the first time that McDonald's has complained about the Bay Shore man looking at adult websites.

Reportedly, McDonald's management has had to confront him in the past about using their Wi-Fi to look at pornography.

McDonald's, as well as other businesses that offer free Wi-Fi, have had trouble in the past with people misusing the service and they're doing their best to stop it.

More: Maryland Man Charged For Sexual Acts In McDonald's

Specifically, many of them have been turning to Enough is Enough, an organization dedicated to making the internet safer for children and families.

Enough is Enough describes itself as "a non-partisan, non-profit organization" that "pioneered and led the effort to confront online pornography, child pornography, child stalking and sexual predation with innovative initiatives and effective communications."

McDonald's and Starbucks were two of the first big companies to join with Enough is Enough to help make their free Wi-Fi safer.

Still, though, there are people out there like McMillan who find ways around and take advantage of the service.

Enough is Enough chief executive, Donna Rice Hughes, spoke to the New York Post and said, "We discovered that corporate America is not aware of how some people use their free Wi-Fi."