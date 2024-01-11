McDonald's is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Version of The Big Mac

A double serving of McDonald's iconic Big Mac will be available starting Jan. 24. The Double Big Mac will have all the key ingredients of a classic Big Mac but twice as much.

Each sandwich has four beef patties, Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce, diced onions, and a slice of American cheese placed between sesame seed buns. The oversized burger is expected to be available for a limited time while supplies last.

Curtis Stone, a celebrity chef, told TMZ Live that consumers should take extra precautions when it comes to McDonald's Double Big Mac, and he believes the big burger should come with a warning label.

In the interview, Stone talked about McDonald's massive creation, which Australians have devoured for quite some time now. According to Stone, an eater should take care when eating with this monster of a four-patty meal. For the record, he said it should carry a warning regarding health concerns, but its problem continues beyond its caloric intake, which is about 740 calories.

Stone believes that McDonald's has often been accused of failing to provide food information to customers regarding the "100% beef," which can be a mixture of all kinds of meat cuts, and people should always know exactly what they are ingesting when eating at the restaurant.

Furthermore, Stone pointed out that companies such as McDonald's dominate the country because they adhere to people's cravings but explained why that's not actually the best way to do things.

In addition, the fast food chain has also announced that customers ordering a kid-sized meal from McDonald's will now be able to surprise their kids with a plush toy. Until Dec. 26, Squishmallow will be giving away 12 different types of Squishmallows with the purchase of a Happy Meal.

As a part of McDonald's partnership with Jazwares and Universal Music Group, each kid meal at the restaurant will include one of 12 Squishmallows. In addition to classic Squishmallow characters, like Cam and Fifi, there is also a Grimace Squishmallow toy exclusive to McDonald's restaurants.

According to the company, there is also a "surprise mystery character" for fans to discover. A QR code will be attached to every Squishmallow in the U.S. that the user can scan to listen to exclusive playlists based on the characters' personalities.

Initially, the stuffed toys were only available worldwide but not in the United States. There were a dozen "exclusively themed" Squishmallows at participating McDonald's restaurants in over 70 countries worldwide last summer.