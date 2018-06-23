McDonald’s Introduces 5 New Menu Items

McDonald’s is beefing up its menu with the addition of five new menu items.

Golden Arches lovers will be saying “I’m lovin’ it” when they bite into one of the fast food restaurant’s five new menu items, all of which are being added as part of the chain’s World Taste Tour.

The first stop on the tour will bring customers to the Chinese Szechuan Burger, which will be available in restaurants from June 18 through July 1. The burger features McDonald’s iconic Szechuan sauce, which first debuted in 1998 as promotion for the Disney film Mulan and quickly became a thing of obsession. The burger also features wontons and a 100 percent Canadian beef burger topped with tomato, leaf lettuce, grilled onions, and mayo on a black & white sesame seed bun.

From June 18 through July 19, customers will be able to order the Mexican Bacon Queso More-Ning McWrap. The breakfast wrap consists of scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato slices, and queso sauce, all of which is neatly wrapped in a tortilla.

Next on the food travels is the Italian Pesto Chicken Sandwich, which is made with breaded seasoned chicken that is topped with pesto aioli sauce, shaved parmesan, fresh arugula, and a slice of tomato atop a toasted focaccia rosemary-sprinkled bun. It is available for a limited time from July 2 to July 15.

Taking taste buds to Australia, customers can sink their teeth into the Aussie BBQ & Egg Burger from July 16 through July 29. The limited time burger consists of a 100 percent Canadian beef patty that is adorned with an egg, beet chips, processed cheese, lettuce, and smoky BBQ sauce all sitting on a brioche-style bun.

For customers needing something cold to cool off in the summer months, the French Crème Brûlée McFlurry, made with vanilla soft serve ice cream that is swirled together with caramelized sugar topping and Crème Brûlée sauce, is just the perfect thing. The McFlurry is available from June 18 to July 29.

The purchase of the various new items also comes with a special prize: customers who purchase the new additions through the My McD’s app will be entered for a chance to win a trip to the burger’s country of inspiration, such as China, Australia, and Italy.

Unfortunately, for anyone residing in a part of the world that is not the Great White North, getting your hands on one of these mouth-watering new additions will be a tough one. The five new additions are only available at McDonald’s restaurants in Canada, and there is no word if they will make their way to menus in other parts of the world.

With the new additions here for summer, now is no better time to travel. Here is how some of the Canadian customers are reacting over the drool worthy items.

Tried the Chinese Szechuan burger on Monday 😋delicious nice spicy kick to it very tasty #WorldTasteTour #lovingit — Jen (@Pepperjims) June 20, 2018

@McDonaldsCanada I’d be willing to try the Aussie burger #worldtastetour 🇦🇺 — Chris Vollick (@Canadian88) June 12, 2018