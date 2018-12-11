McDonald’s to Introduce Cheese and Bacon Fries Nationwide

McDonald’s is revamping its famed golden french fries. Beginning in 2019, the fast food chain will have one additional item on its menu: cheesy bacon fries.

The new item was first reported by Business Insider, who got intel from “a McDonald’s employee with knowledge of the situation,” including photos of the “loaded bacon fry station” having been added to several stores’ point-of-sale systems.

Although the tasty treat is expected to launch nationwide by next year, the Golden Arches began testing the menu item at select locations in Hawaii and Northern California last month. At the time, Nation’s Restaurant News reported that the cheesy bacon fries were proving to be a hit and would likely make a national debut.

Described by some as reminiscent of In-N-Out’s animal-style fries, the new dish boasts a medium-sized order of McDonald’s World Famous french fries that are then topped with melted cheddar cheese sauce and savory bacon bits sprinkled on top.

Lucky customers who have been able to sink their teeth into the fries have even taken to Instagram to tout the latest dish, with one person giving them a 7 out of 10 on a scale of deliciousness.

A representative for McDonald’s declined to confirm or deny the new product’s alleged 2019 rollout.

“I’m afraid I’ll have to provide a cheesy no comment,” the rep said. “At this moment, our kitchens are bacon-ing something together. But we’re not yet ready to share the gouda news.”

Should the rumors be true, this would not be the first time that the Golden Arches has experimented with cheese and french fries. In Spain and Canada, cheesy fries have long been sold, and in 2017, the chain offered a limited-time loaded bacon and cheese french fries basket across four U.S. states.

While customers will have to wait until 2019 for the new cheesy dish, McDonald’s recently announced a new sweet treat being offered just in time of the holidays. Late last month, the chain announced that its Holiday Pies would be returning at select locations.

The snack features a “creamy smooth, vanilla custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles,” according to their website.

The Holiday Pies are similar to McDonald’s apple pies, though the holiday versions have been around since 2012 and are made of a sugar cookie-inspired crust and vanilla custard filling.