McDonald’s Brings Back an Odd Burger for the Holidays

McDonald’s lovers looking for a unique menu item should look into traveling to Japan, where the Gracoro Burger is back on the menu this winter. The patty is actually a croquette filled with shrimp and macaroni in a creamy white sauce, all packed into a crispy-fried panko shell. This item is surely one of the most peculiar on the fast-food chain’s menu.

The Gracoro Burger, first introduced in 1993, came back for a limited run beginning on Dec. 1, reports Brand Eating. The sandwich gets its name from a combination of “gratin” and “korokke,” the Japanese take on the croquette. The original Gracoro Burger includes the Gracoro patty, cabbage, and mayonnaise, served on a buttered and steamed bun. It also includes croquette sauce, which is similar to Worcestershire sauce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McDonald’s Japan is also launching the new Angus Beef Bolognese Gracoro burger this year. This sandwich includes the Gracoro patty topped with Bolognese sauce made with ground Angus beef, tomatoes, and red wine between the bun. The original Gracoro Burger has been a winter favorite in Japan since it was launched in 1993, but is usually unavailable for the rest of the year, Kokatu pointed out in 2012. This means the sandwich has built a devoted fan base that rushes out to get it, similar to the mystique built around the McRib in the U.S.

There are plenty of other strange McDonald’s menu items available around the world, like the recently launched Pizza Pie at McDonald’s restaurants in Indonesia. There, the company launched an entire “Taste of Italy” menu, with the Pizza Pie as its marquee item. It takes the classic McDonald’s pie and replaces apple filling with pizza sauce, cheese, peppers, and mushrooms.

The “Taste of Italy” menu includes other Italian-inspired twists on McDonald’s favorites, like the Beef Alfredo Burger that adds Alfredo sauce and scrambled eggs to burgers, and the McSpicy Alfredo Burger, which combines a spicy chicken thigh piece with Alfredo sauce and chili sauce. Considering how the McPizza was an infamous flop at McDonald’s in the U.S., it seems unlikely that Indonesia’s “Taste of Italy” offerings will reach the country of McDonald’s birth.



