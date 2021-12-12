McDonald’s New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald’s once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early ’90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald’s in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.

Buy yourself a ticket to Indonesia to get a taste of the Taste of Italy menu and the new Pizza Pie. It’s the classic McDonald’s pie set up, but within the crust replacing apple filling is pizza sauce, cheese, peppers and mushroom. If you hear yourself saying, “But that’s just a Hot Pocket,” we urge you to hold your tongue and stay away from branded intellectual property. The McDonald’s Pizza Pie comes in a nifty sleeve to keep your hands from actually touching the crust, possibly sliding out of your hand and into a tragic scene with the ground.

The McDonald’s Pizza Pie is part of a full Italian menu that offers favorites with that Taste of Italy twist. This includes a Beef Alfredo Burger, which is a beef patty, Alfredo sauce, cheese, scrambled eggs and a sesame seed bun. The McSpicy Alfredo Burger, which is a crispy chicken thigh with Alfredo sauce, chili sauce and lettuce on the sesame seed bun. Then for some sweet treats, there is the Tiramisu Iced Coffee and Iced Coffee Float, and then a Tiramisu McFlurry.

There is also McDonald’s take on the Italian Cream Soda that layers strawberry, lemon and coconut gel into one drink, with some ice cream added to the cream soda version. Why it is only in Indonesia is beyond me, but it seems that the country’s workers are ready to handle this level of treat.

Here in the United States, our holiday menu features normal McDonald’s items with Mariah Carey injected to give away freebies through the app. The last special menu offering from the restaurant came with the BTS meal and its special sauce options. Beyond that, McDonald’s in the United States is lacking compared to other countries. It’s disappointing.”