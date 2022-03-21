McDonald’s: What Happens When You Deep Fry a Cheeseburger 50 Times

Canadian internet personality Harley Morenstein and his crew on the YouTube show Epic Meal Time are notorious for their extreme cooking exploits. The cast often takes common foods and recreates them into the most massive, high-calorie, Frankensteinian meals possible. One such conception came from an episode in which Epic Meal Time decided to deep fry the McDonald’s McDouble sandwich 50 times!

To begin, the men started small, with Morenstein taste-testing a burger that had four layers of deep-fried breading. “It’s so good,” he said through a huge mouthful of McDonald’s. “I love it.”

https://youtu.be/X3pCK4zs454

Cast member Dan Harroch gave his appraisal of the sandwich, suggesting that the taste of the batter could be improved by adding “chips or cornflakes.” Fellow costar Ameer Atari called his first bite “one of the best things I’ve ever tasted in my life.” However, he admitted that the fried breading made the “cheeseburger taste like a cracker.”

The video then showed a cooking montage of a double cheeseburger at 16, and later 25 fried layers, as the size of it became immense. “A lot of people want to know, why are we doing this?” Morenstein addressed the audience. “Oh, we don’t know. We don’t have a good answer.”

At least 12 liters of oil later, it was finally the moment of truth. “I’m scared actually of what’s inside,” Morenstein commented while Atari began cutting through the colossal ball with a large knife. “Will this be delicious?”

Atari opened what looked like a small core of bread, hamburger and toppings within 50 layers of fried batter. The cast wondered at the near-perfect preservation of the original bun, noticing that the layers “protected it like a sponge.”

“I need to know the science of what happened to the bread,” Harroch remarked.

The men expressed their approval of the food, as they scooped out the burger ball’s innards for each other to taste. Morenstein called it the “best McDonald’s burger I’ve ever had in my entire life.” So, what’s next in store for the stunt-cooking crew? “Next time we’re gonna deep-fry a bullet, and shoot a bullet through that deep-fried bullet,” he joked.

The fast-food restaurant may not add it to their menu anytime soon, but McDonald’s is not above adding a twist to fan-favorite items. On March 16, the company announced that it was adding a new BBQ Big Tasty at McDonald’s locations across the UK only. At a price of £5.39, the burger has all the original ingredients of a regular Big Tasty, with the addition of crispy onions and BBQ sauce. There is no word from McDonald’s about if the Big Tasty will be added to franchises beyond the UK.