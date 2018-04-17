North Carolina Restaurant Introduces ‘Tarantula Burger’

A restaurant in North Carolina has concocted a burger that has customers bugging out, and it is not for the faint of heart.

Durham, North Carolina’s Bull City Burger and Brewery is celebrating “Exotic Meat Month” by concocting a slew of strange burgers featuring everything from alligator to iguana, python, bison, and turtle, but nothing is as monstrous, or speaks more of mad scientist, more than its tarantula burger.

Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it’s David D’s turn to give it a shot! David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018

The eight-legged beef sandwich, dubbed the Tarantula Challenge, features a 100 percent pasture-raised North Carolina beef burger, gruyere cheese, spicy chili sauce, and an oven-roasted tarantula, and it has social media weaving a web of discourse.

“Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” one person candidly wrote.

Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. — Wayne Smith (@agriprof) April 16, 2018

Another replied with a simple “nope,” making it clear that they would not be partaking in the crazy burger.

“Now I’ve eaten a lot of exotic foods in my day (giggity giggity) but it never crossed my mind to put a tarantula on a burger,” wrote another.

Now I’ve eaten a lot of exotic foods in my day (giggity giggity) but it never crossed my mind to put a tarantula on a burger 🍔🕷 — Francisco 🇺🇸 (@Mafialifefranci) April 12, 2018

Others, however, were a bit more open minded.

“Maybe, depends on the taste, it is a mega top protein booster, far healthier as any normal animal meat. If it would look like a normal burger and it tastes good, why not, just because it is from a spider and it is unusual as we never had it before?” one person wrote.

Maybe, depends on the taste, it is a mega top protein booster, far healthier as any normal animal meat. If it would look like a normal burger and it tastes good, why not, just because it is from a spider and it is unusual as we never had it before? 😜 — Doctor Wealthy Affiliate (@TheDailyWAforum) April 15, 2018

Another person pointed out that eating spiders is not all that uncommon, stating that the Goliath Bird Eater is a tasty treat in some parts of the world.

This is a Goliath Bird Eater from South America. Locals also roast and eat it, using it’s fangs as toothpicks! pic.twitter.com/aagtltcaHo — Vic Davey (@VDavey3) April 13, 2018

Going for $30, those daring enough to attempt the challenge cannot just simply get their hands on the Tarantula Burger by ordering it off of the menu; instead, brazen souls have to sign up for the limited challenge in the restaurant. They then must watch Facebook, Twitter and the Bull City Burger and Brewery website to see if their ticket is drawn.

The very brave souls who dare to take on this challenge and defeat it, four so far, get the honor of wearing a free t-shirt to show off to their friends.

If you are curious as to what the odd burger tastes like, Bull City Burger was kind enough to provide an answer, claiming on Twitter that “it tastes most like crab, or other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste.”

People say it tastes most like crab, or other shellfish, sometimes with a bit of a metallic-y taste. BUT, the legs, the body…each bite tastes a bit different. Best way to answer that question? Try one for yourself! — Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 9, 2018

They also added that different parts of the tarantula have a different taste, but the best way to know is to be daring enough to try.