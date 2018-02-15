McDonald’s Adds Grand Mac and Jr. Mac to Big Mac Makeover

McDonald’s is making over the Big Mac in a big way.

The Golden Arches, home to the iconic and much beloved Big Mac, has announced the introduction of the Big Mac trio. Starting today, the fast food chain will be offering the Big Mac in three different sizes – the Grand Mac, the Big Mac, and the Jr. Mac – giving customers the opportunity to select the size that’s right for their hunger.

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger,” McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz said in a statement, The Orange County Register reports. “We listened to our customers who told us they wanted different ways to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Big Mac taste. The classic combination of ingredients remains timeless and customers around the world continue to enjoy its signature taste.”

The Big Mac, the classic burger that has been around since 1967, contains two beef patties sandwiched between sesame seed buns, layered with a slice of American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles, and the secret Big Mac Sauce.

The Grand Mac takes the classic burger to the extreme, featuring two larger patties equaling one-third pound, two slices of American cheese, larger sesame seed buns, and the other ingredients that make the Big Mac a Big Mac.

The Jr. Mac is a lighter option, lacking the extra bun in the middle.

The different sizes are available until March 20, though the trio has an extended stay at some locations throughout the country.

The Big Mac makeover comes as the fast food chain has been working to revamp its menu in order to attract new customers. The company has been leading a turnaround of recovering lost customers by offering discounts, faster service, fresh beef and franchising stores globally. The effort has also included the introduction of the new Dollar Menu.

The new Dollar Menu, which debuted earlier this month, gives customers the option to order off the $1, $2, or $3 tier.

In the $1 tier, customers can grab a Sausage Burrito, a McChicken, a Cheeseburger and any size soft drink.

The $2 tier offers a Sausage McGriddle, a 2-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, a Bacon McDouble and any small McCafe beverage.

Finally, the $3 tier features a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Triple Cheeseburger and Happy Meal.

In addition to their new dollar menu options, McDonald’s is also bringing back a former menu item.

It’s been reported that the Golden Arches franchise is testing out “fresh, never-frozen beef patties” in several restaurant’s around Tulsa, Oklahoma. No word on when, or if, they’ll branch out in to other regional markets.