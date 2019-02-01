Massive Recall Affects Fruit Sold at Costco, Walmart, Aldi and More

Produce lovers should check their kitchens for nectarines, peaches and plums sold from a number of small and large retail stores, which are subject to callback, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The retail stores in question include ALDI, Costco and Walmart as well as several others in more than a dozen states, including Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia and Virgina.

The FDA said consumers can return their fruit to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here to see a full list of retailers and the various fruits under recall.

The retail comes from Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. in Yonkers, New York. The company is recalling 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums because they could potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, “an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

The agency warns that pregnant women are especially at-risk of Listeria. Although “healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffens, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the announcement reads.

The peaches and nectarines in question are sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378) showing the country origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines and plums sold at ALDI are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090281, 7804650090298, 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero, EAN# 7804650090212.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, which was discovered after a routine sampling program by a packing house that found bacteria.

The FDA said that consumers can contact the company at compliance@jacvandenberg.com if they have additional questions.