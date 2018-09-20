Maryland Shooter Apprehended in Critical Condition, Police Say

The shooter suspected of killing three people at a Rite Aid distribution warehouse center in Aberdeen, Maryland, is in police custody and in critical condition, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Based on what we know, thus was a lone suspect. The suspect is in custody and in critical condition at the hospital — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted the information as well, adding that “based on what we know,” the shooter acted alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We do not believe there is any further threat to the community,” the office tweeted.

We do not believe there is any further threat to the community — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 20, 2018

A family reunification center has been set up as well, according to the sheriff’s office, at the Level Volunteer Fire House.

Gahler said there are multiple fatalities and injuries from the Thursday morning shooting but did not go into further details about the casualties. He told reporters that authorities are being careful to avoid giving incorrect information during the preliminary stages of the investigation.

Previously, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the shooting told The Associated Press that three people were killed in the shooting. The official was not authorized to discuss details by name so spoke on anonymity to the AP.

CBS affiliate WJZ-13 reports that four victims of the shooting are being treated in a nearby hospital. Their condition and other details are not clear.

Deputies arrived in just over five minutes to the scene after the 911 came in at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, Gahler said.

Susan Henderson, a spokeswoman for Rite Aid confirmed the shooting took place on the campus of a company distribution center. Henderson told the AP that the shooting happened at a support facility adjacent to a larger building.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweeted that it assisted the sheriff’s office during the active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also tweeted that its special agents responded as well.

Thursday’s incident is the third mass shooting in Maryland this year. The first occurred at Great Mills High School in March, where one student was killed and the shooter killed himself, and the second was at The Capital Gazette in June, where five people were killed.

In October 2017, another workplace shooting occurred in Harford County in Edgewood, about 10 miles from the Rite Aid distribution center.

This story is developing.