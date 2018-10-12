Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau Delay Their Legal Separation

Mary Kay Letourneau isn’t giving in just yet. She and Vili Fualaau are pushing back the court trial which would make them legally separated.

Fualaau filed for legal separation from Letourneau in May 2017 after 12 years of marriage, which was riddled in controversy after Letourneau pleaded guilty to two counts of felony second-degree rape of Fualaau when he was a 12-year-old student. The couple shares two daughters.

Leatourneau dragged her feet during the court proceedings, refusing to respond to Fualaau’s filing until a judge threatened to grant the legal separation without her response, The Blast reports.

Months later, she filed court documents, although she did not agree with the decision to separate and said she “believes in reconciliation, is reconciling and reconciliation is possible.”

At the time, Fualaau’s lawyer told The Blast, “My client is moving forward with the separation.

The original trial date was set for earlier this year, but was postponed to Sept. 10. Recently the couple again agreed to push back the trial several months with the new agreed upon date of Feb. 19, 2019.

In his filing, Fualaau revealed that they did not have a prenuptial agreement, nor did either of them own real estate property. He sought to have his personal property awarded to him at the separation and did not want to pay Letourneau any spousal support.

The controversial relationship sent Letourneau to jail not once, but twice. It started with a kiss when he was just a 12-year-old sixth grade student, and quickly turned into a secret sexual relationship. They were discovered when Letourneau’s then-husband found a love note written to her from her student.

After pleading guilty for felony second-degree rape of a child, Letourneau received a light sentence of six months in jail with three of those months suspended. After being caught having sex with Fualaau in a car, she was again arrested and sentenced to seven years in prison, eventually being released in 2004.

By the time Fualaau was 15, Letourneau had become pregnant with his child twice. They eventually married and raised their two daughters together and lived in relative seclusion in Washington.

“Twenty years later, people ask how it turned into romance,” Letourneau said in an interview for A&E’s Autobiography, which aired in May. “Back in the day, I accepted the kiss, you know. I did. He wasn’t my student when that happened. For some reason, the kiss, it seemed very right.”

“[It] sounds young, I get it. He was young, I get it. Am I sorry that he’s the father of my children? No I’m not,” she said. “Maybe I am just naive in that area of life. Maybe it could have stayed just a kiss. I always thought, ‘What if it could have?’”