Mary-Brian Clarke Dead at 24: Late Model Jeremy Ruehlemann's Girlfriend Dies 'Unexpectedly'

Just two months after model Jeremy Ruehlemann died at the age of 27, his 24-year-old girlfriend, Mary-Brian Clarke, has died. Clarke worked in public relations. Her family paid tribute to her in an obituary obtained by E! News. Her cause of death has not been revealed as of yet. "Our beloved daughter, sister, and friend, Mary-Brian Clarke, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, the 21st of March 2023, at the age of 24," they wrote, adding "She is survived by those who loved her most, including her parents Resa and Brian Clarke, and siblings Abby, Hanna, and Jack."

They continued: "Mary-Brian attended LIM College where she was becoming a talented influence in the fashion industry, having worked for TIBI, Elizabeth Bensinger, and MadHappy. The angels in heaven will certainly benefit from her sense of style and fashion. Arriving at the gates of heaven in one of many pairs of unique sunglasses, more rings than her fingers could hold and either a furry jacket or hat and a one-of-a-kind pair of trendy sneakers, and that magnificent smile that was a magnet for all."

The family notes that Clarke will be remembered for her "contagious laugh, her witty sense of humor and her unique ability to connect with others," adding, "She was a light to everyone who knew her which came from her belief in the good of others."

Ruehlemann's died in January. His modeling credits included Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Superdry, Perry Ellis, and more. He also appeared in GQ and Playhouse Magazine. Just days before his death, he posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a Tommy Hilfiger shoot. At the time of his passing, he was repped by Soul Artist Management.

After his death, Clarke took to Instagram with an emotional tribute, which included a video and photo montage. She captioned the post, "I love you forever & miss you everyday."