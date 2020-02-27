Mardi Gras: Parades Leave at Least 2 Dead During Week of Celebration

It has been reported that during the week of Mardi Gras celebrations, parades have seen at least two people tragically die. According to the Chicago Tribune, one man died after being hit by a Mardi Gras float in New Orleans on Saturday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed individual was the second parade death of the week, as a 58-year-old woman was hit a killed by a float the Wednesday prior.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement on Saturday, revealing that the whole community was grieving the tragic deaths.

“To be confronted with such tragedy a second time at the height of our Carnival celebrations seems an unimaginable burden to bear. The City and the people of New Orleans will come together, we will grieve together, and we will persevere together,” Cantrell said in a statement. “Our hearts break for those lost and for their loved ones, and our prayers and deepest sympathies are with them.”

A person was hit and killed by a Krewe of Endymion float, marking the second float-related death during Mardi Gras 2020 season, according to New Orleans police. The accident occurred at Canal and S. Galvez streets. https://t.co/nRzy1rfZgi — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) February 23, 2020

Many have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the tragic recurring incidents, with one person tweeting, “What is it with people getting hit by floats?? I have be going to parades in New Orleans since I was a young child and managed to not get myself run over by a float.”

Someone else offered: “People are walking in between connected floats and tripping. Everyone knows you either walk in front or behind but not in the middle. Also think that many of them could be intoxicated. They only thing is that we know is that rules are going to change.”

Working theory Floats are, anecdotally, moving faster this year. Perhaps as a result of the city’s crackdown and increase of fines for being on the route too long — to avoid overtime for police etc, leading to a more dangerous environment. — Mardi Gras For All💚💛💜 (@rupeloop) February 23, 2020

“Did they just get in the way? How can people miss these floats?” one other person asked. “I can see how the drivers might not be able to see OTHER PEOPLE, but wow, if this was coming towards me, day or night, I’d be well out of the way.”