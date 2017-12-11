NBA Player Blames Nephew’s Death on Sister, Grandmother and Aunt

Former NBA player Marcus Camby says he’s not to blame for the 2016 drowning death of his 9-year-old nephew and blamed the boy’s mother, aunt and grandmother.

In June, the Houston Chronicle reported that the boy’s father, Marcus Carter McGhee, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Galveston, Texas against Camby.

McGhee claimed Camby knew about his son’s autism and should have been supervising him. McGhee claimed Camby took no steps to make sure the child stayed away from a man-made pond on his property.

McGhee said his son’s death could have been avoided.

The Blast reports that Camby finally filed a response to the lawsuit, putting blame on the child’s caretakers — his mother, Mia Camby, his grandmother and his aunt. He claims to have no legal responsibility for the child’s death under Texas law.

Camby said in the documents that the child’s caretakers were all in Texas at the time of the boy’s death. They “failed to properly supervise, monitor and control the activities of Marcus,” according to Camby’s response.

Camby wants the judge to dismiss the case.

The 43-year-old played in the NBA from 1996 to 2013, and won NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007.

“While the outcome was tragic, the outpouring of support has truly touched us all,” Camby said in a statement after his nephew’s death in November 2016. “If God forbid, something like this happens to another family in our community, my family will be front and center with assistance.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Adam Davy