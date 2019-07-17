Manson Family Murder House Goes on the Market for Multiple Millions

The house of the Manson Family cult carried out one of its most gruesome murders is now on the market, though its reputation may make a sale difficult. The Los Angeles house is where Manson’s followers attacked the LaBianca family, the night after murdering Sharon Tate. It is currently on the market for $1,988,800.

The LaBianca house is a lavish estate, with a water fountain the front yard and a swimming pool out back. Still, for some the grizzly crimes of the past will always taint the house, and perhaps the property itself.

Four members of the so-called Manson Family broke into the house that Sharon Tate was renting in Los Angeles on the night of Aug. 8, 1969. They murdered Tate, who was pregnant, along with her visitors Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Voytek Frykowski and Steve Parent. They also wrote “pig” on the wall in blood before leaving.

The murder brought a new level of national attention to the cult’s activities, so all eyes were on them the following night when they attacked the LaBianca family. This time, six cult members — the four from the previous night plus two more — along with Manson himself drove out to the house in question.

According to Helter Skelter – The True Story of the Manson Murders, Manson was agitated by the media sensation caused the night before. He considered carrying out several other murders and unsuccessfully attempted one before directing his followers to the LaBianca household.

Leno LaBianca was an executive at a supermarket chain, while his wife Rosemary was a co-owner of a dress shop. Manson may have chosen their home because it was next door to one where he had attended a party the year before. Whatever the reason, he and his followers entered the house through an unlocked door, tied up the occupants, and stabbed them.

Before leaving, they carved the word “war” into Leno LaBianca’s midsection. They also wrote “rise,” “death to pigs” and “Healter (sic) Skelter” in blood on the walls and appliances.

Manson and his followers were eventually brought to justice. One in attendance that night, Tex Watson, even wrote an autobiography where he confessed in detail to the crimes and life within Manson’s orbit. Still, for many, the LaBianca family’s house will remain a fearful place due to the atrocities committed there.

Manson passed away in 2017 while serving a life sentence in California State Prison. The murders of Tate and others are expected to feature in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters next Thursday.