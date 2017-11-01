Here’s What the Manhattan Attacker Yelled Out Before He Was Shot

Details are beginning to stack up in the Manhattan terror attack carried out by Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, including what the terrorist did after exiting the truck that killed at least eight people.

At 3:05 p.m., Saipov, 29, plowed through a a string of pedestrians on a bike path north of Chambers Street in New York City, which and a few blocks away from the World Trade Center.

He then crashed into a school bus, injuring two others and ending his killing spree. As he exited the vehicle, a Home Depot rental truck, he is said to have shouted “Allahu Akbar.”

“Allahu Akbar” is Arabic for “Allah is the greatest” or “God is great.”

From there, Saipov began to leave the scene while holding a paintball gun and a pellet gun.

Responding officers then shot and wounded him and took him into custody.

Saipov is an immigrant from Uzbekistan and is not believed be part of a wider terrorist plot. However, he did leave a note in the truck that reportedly referenced ISIS.