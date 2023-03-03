Man Eating McDonald's for 100 Days to Lose Weight Says It's 'Absolutely Working'

Kevin Maginnis, who goes by @bigmaccoaching on TikTok, is on a McDonald's diet to lose weight. Using the mantra "French fries to fit guy," the Nashville native, 56, began documenting his journey in late February. In his first TikTok video, which gained over 500,000 views, he disclosed his starting weight of 238 pounds as well as his plan. "I'm going to eat nothing but McDonald's for the next 100 days, but instead of eating everything they give me, I'm going to go ahead and cut the meals in half just to prove to myself and maybe some of the other people watching that it's not as much what you're eating, it's the quantity that we're eating that really jacks us up," he said.

His followers asked about food waste, but he assured them that he would save half of his meals and has the other half heated up and ready to eat for next time. A bottle of water replaces the classic fountain soda from a fast food chain as his beverage of choice. It was the tenth day of Maginnis' diet on Thursday, so he attended the Today Show on Thursday to update Carson Daly and Sheinelle Jones on his progress and how it's "absolutely working. "This morning, I was twelve and a half pounds down — start of day 10," he said. Maginnis shared what experts had told him about his new habits when Jones asked if he had talked to a doctor. "I've had cardiologists that love it, and I have cardiologists that hate it," he said.

By the end of the 100 days, Maginnis, who previously wrestled, estimates he will have lost 50 pounds. "My health will be better. My blood work will be better," he said. "And if you don't believe me, follow along. Let's find out." In order to keep him on track, the business coach plans to use the followers and skeptics that he has to keep him going. "I'm in financial services, so you want to have some sort of accountability — millions of people, there's pretty good accountability," he explained when talking about using TikTok. When asked if he still enjoys his daily meals from Mickey D's, Maginnis said it's important not to overeat. "Because I'm not overeating, I'm never getting sick of it, so my belief is, by the end of 100 days, I'll still be just fine," he said.