Man Dies After Getting Sucked Into MRI Machine

A Mumbai salesman was reportedly killed when he was sucked into a MRI machine at a hospital there on Saturday.

A Mumbai salesman was reportedly killed when he was sucked into a MRI machine at a hospital there on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Rajesh Maru went to the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) room at the BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Saturday night with an elderly relative, carrying the relative’s metal oxygen cylinder, reports News 18.

Relatives told reporters that a ward boy standing outside the room told Maru he could go into the room with the oxygen cylinder. His relative needed it to breathe.

After entering the room, the MRI's magnetic pull grabbed the oxygen tank, with Maru still holding it. His hand got stuck between the tank and the machine.

After entering the room, the MRI’s magnetic pull grabbed the oxygen tank, with Maru still holding it. His hand got stuck between the tank and the machine.

His relative called out for help, and other ward boys rushed to the scene. They managed to pull him free and he was rushed to the hospital’s emergency room. He died of his wounds there.

“He went there to visit my ailing mother, but we did not know he would meet such a fate,” Harish Solanki, Maru’s brother-in-law, told the ANI news agency. “We all are in shock. A ward boy told him to carry an oxygen cylinder with him to MRI room which is prohibited. It all happened because of the carelessness of hospital’s doctors and administration.”

The hospital denied any wrongdoing, although it suspended the ward boy, a doctor and a custodian.

Dr. Ramesh Bharmal, the dean of the hospital, told News 18 the incident “seems like an accident.” He claimed Maru was told not to take in the oxygen cylinder.

Police also arrested the doctor, Dr. Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chaven and lady ward attendant Sunita Surve. They have been charged with “causing death by negligence,” reports Times Now News.

Objects getting sucked into a MRI machine is a serious concern. In April 2017, the Boston Globe reported on a potentially scary incident from 2016, when a patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston was sucked towards a MRI machine while still strapped to a bed. Three employees helped the patient get off the bed in time, but the bed was stuck in the machine for three days.

The Globe reported that a young boy was killed at Westchester Medical Center in New York in 2001, when an oxygen canister was sucked in.

