Man Charged With Assaulting Threesome Partner in Jealous Rage

A Brooklyn man has been charged after he allegedly attacked one of his threesome partners.

According to the New York Post, the unnamed 54-year-old man left his apartment and returned home on Sunday, Feb. 4, to discover his girlfriend having sex with the unnamed 31-year-old, who he had allegedly previously agreed to have a threesome with.

Police sources claim that the man broke a leg off a coffee table in the apartment before jumping onto the bed and beginning to beat the man, in the process injuring his girlfriend as well. Cops responded to the incident at around 6:45 p.m. and discovered the unconscious victim, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

Authorities took the man into custody, who alleged that the victim had been “raping” his girlfriend, prompting the attack, though his girlfriend insisted that the sex had been consensual and that her boyfriend was to blame for the incident.

Sources said that the couple had met the victim on Saturday, Feb. 3, and had agreed to have a threesome with him. It is unclear how exactly the three had met or if they had known each other prior to meeting on Saturday.

The man arrested later had to be taken to the hospital after he complained of chest pains. Charges against him are still pending.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, is currently in the ICU and is not expected to survive.