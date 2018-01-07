Listen: Man Calls 911 to Report Himself for Drunk Driving

Reporting a drunk driver on New Year’s Eve is likely pretty common, but have you ever heard of someone calling to report their own incident of driving under the influence?

Such was the case in a Florida town when a man called 911 on the holiday to report himself for drunk-driving, CBS News reports. Polk County Sheriff’s officials say the dispatcher kept him talking while directing police to the scene.

The dispatcher asked the driver, Michael Lester, where he was, but he struggled to help.

“I’m too drunk. I don’t know where I’m at,” Lester said.

When asked what he’d been doing all night, he said, “I don’t know, driving around, trying to get pulled over, actually.”

“I’m driving on the wrong side of the road,” he later said. The operator told him several times to park his truck and wait for police to find him, but Lester picked a bad spot.

“Look, I’m parked in the middle of the road,” he told her. The entire exchange was captured in a video that was later posted to Facebook by the police department.

Lester admitted to drinking beer and taking methamphetamine. He also said he hadn’t slept for several days.

Lester’s rap sheet includes DUI, aggravated battery, drug possession and hit-and-run.

“Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious crime. Innocent people are too often injured or killed from impaired drivers. DUI is not a laughing matter,” officials wrote alongside the video. “However…in this particular incident, nobody was hurt, so we couldn’t help but LOTO (that means we Laughed Our Tasers Off).”