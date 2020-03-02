Lori Vallow: Strange Email in Late Ex-Husband’s Name Latest Twist in Cult Mom Saga

A bizarre email is the latest twist in the story of Lori Vallow and her husband, doomsday author Chad Daybell. Vallow has garnered national attention for the story of her two missing children, her dead ex-husband, her dead brother, and her obsession with apocalyptic writing. Now, an email sent from one of her ex-husband’s accounts is the latest clue.

Vallow’s children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J., have been missing since September, while Vallow herself has been away in Hawaii with her new husband, Daybell. The search for Tylee and J.J. has raised new questions about other mysterious tragedies around Vallow, such as the death of her ex-husband, Charles Vallow.

Charles was shot and killed by Lori Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox, on July 11 at a family residence in Arizona. It was initially classified as a domestic dispute, but investigators are now revisiting an email Charles had sent two weeks earlier. According to a report by KSL-TV, it was sent to another brother-in-law, Adam Cox, and it said that Lori Vallow had created a fake email account in his name. The email was used to invite Daybell — a self-published author of apocalyptic books — from his home in Idaho down to Arizona for a visit.

“I would gladly fly you down here early next week,” the message read. “You could stay in our guest room like before. I hate to take you away from your family, but I would definitely make it worth your time.”

In his concerned email to Adam, Charles wrote that he had asked Vallow about the email but she had not said anything. He was suspicious of both her and Daybell, though he could not guess what they were up to.

“I’m not sure of the relationship with her and Chad Daybell but they are up to something… She will not explain it…” he wrote. “I am going to send it to Chad Daybell’s wife. Her name is Tammy and I found her email address on their website too… I’ve got her cell number too.”

It is not clear if Charles ever contacted Tammy, but three months later she was killed as well. Chandler, Arizona Police Sgt. Jason McClimans said that the email is definitely “suspicious.”

“It draws various questions that we would need to ask Lori and Tylee and possibly Chad to get to the bottom of it,” he told reporters.

That is just one line of questioning authorities want to ask Vallow about. According to police in her hometown in Idaho, Vallow has been uncooperative in the search for her children, having repeatedly lied about their whereabouts and refused to help search for them. She and Daybell took off for their wedding in Hawaii with Tylee and J.J. still missing and have yet to return.

A judge has just recently managed to get Vallow extradited from Hawaii at last. She was arrested for desertion and contempt, after many wondered why authorities were not moving against her in Hawaii. Daybell has reportedly returned to Idaho as well.

In addition to the disappearance of her children, police are reopening investigations into many of the threads connected to Vallow. Tammy Daybell’s body has reportedly been exhumed, Charles Vallow’s death is back under investigation and the attempted murder of Vallow’s niece’s estranged husband is also under consideration. So far, Vallow has made no public statements on her situation.