Little Girl Loves CVS Enough to Have a CVS-Themed Birthday Party

Iris, a 4-year-old girl from Arkansas, loves CVS.

Her mom, Sarah Gill, documents Iris’ passion for the drugstore on her blog and Instagram.

“Ultimately she loves CVS because she knows it to be a dreamland of snacks, chocolate milks, and toys,” Gill told BuzzFeed.

Iris even loves CVS so much that she asked for a CVS-themed birthday party.

“I didn’t quite think she was serious at first,” Gill told BuzzFeed, “so I asked her a few more times and, turns out, she was set on it.”

“Once I realized Iris was for real, I started to get creative with it as much as I could, which was tough because there literally was nothing to google or search on Pinterest,” she said. And once Gill got started, she put on the best CVS-themed birthday party anyone has ever seen. Take a look at the party below:

