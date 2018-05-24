Lenny Dykstra Arrested for Drugs, Pulling Gun on Driver and Threatening to Kill Him

Former MLB star Lenny Dykstra was recently arrested for drug possession after allegedly pulling a gun on an Uber driver and threatening to kill him.

According to TMZ, Dykstra was picked up on Wednesday, May 23 by cops in Linden, New Jersey.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ex-New York Mets center fielder is reported to have been in possession of cocaine, ecstasy, and marijuana when the police took him into custody. The Uber driver alleges that the incident escalated when Dykstra asked him to change destinations and informed the 55-year-old that he was not able to do that.

At this point, the unidentified man claims that Dykstra brandished the weapon, putting it to the driver’s head and making death threats. He says he began to try and get the attention of police, eventually resorting to stopping the car and running away for help.

When police arrived on the scene, they did not find a gun, but they did arrest Dykstra on multiple drug possession charges and making threats of terror. He was taken to Union County Jail and later released.

Dykstra is not the only former New York Mets player to make headlines this year, as his former teammate Darryl Strawberry also wound up in the news after admitting that his addiction to sex was so bad, that at one point he would even hook up with women in between innings.

“It was pretty crazy,” before later adding, “I would go between innings, and stuff like that and run back and have a little party going on,” Strawberry said, during an interview with Dr. Oz.”I thought it was pretty cool, [but] that’s just the addiction.”

“All addictions have to do with behavior. If I never change the behavior, I can never get well from it. And we can stay in the addiction as long as we want to,” Strawberry also said.

Dr. Oz asked the former MLB player if his team and coaches ever knew about this behavior. Strawberry then revealed that “some of them covered” for him. Subsequently, Dr Oz. related his teammates covering for him to being enablers of Strawberry’s addiction, and suggested that behavior was not good for him.

Strawberry somewhat agreed and added, “It’s a behavior that’s not good for anyone,” then said that people with an “addictive personality” know how to “turn it on and turn it off.”

He also said that addicts will never “get well on the inside” until they have an “awakening” in their lives. Strawberry also told Dr. Oz that he has “reached out a couple of times” to Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardahian’s ex-husband who has notoriously, and publicly struggled with addiction.

He stated that he’s encouraged Odom by telling him that “his life matters” and that just because they are successful athletes the “brokenness and hurting” they feel “inside is real.”

A clip of the interview concluded with Strawberry giving credit to his wife for pulling him “out of dope houses 14 years ago” and encouraging him and supporting through his journey to seek wellness.