Law Enforcement Speak out After Alleged TikTok 'Boat Jump' Trend Goes Viral

Several drownings in Alabama were attributed to a TikTok trend earlier this month, but now authorities have followed up by saying the viral videos are not actually to blame. An ABC News affiliate in Childersburg, Alabama reported that four people had drowned while attempting a TikTok challenge where they jumped off of moving boats, and local rescuers begged them to stop. A week later, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a correction.

ABC 33/40's report quoted an interview with Childersburg Rescue Squad Capt. Jim Dennis, saying that four people had drowned in the last four months attempting this TikTok challenge. However, Davis told AL.com that this was not exactly what he said. He said: "We've had four drownings in the last six to eight months [that the Childersburg Rescue Squad worked] and some of those were just drownings." The ALEA gave a statement as well.

"On Monday, July 3, a news story was shared regarding first responders warning against a deadly boating TikTok trend after recent drownings in Alabama," it said. "However, please be advised the information released to the news outlet was incorrect. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division does not have any record(s) of boating or marine-related fatalities in Alabama that can be directly linked to TikTok or a trend on TikTok. One individual was fatality injured after jumping from a moving vessel in 2020 and a similar marine-related fatality occurred in 2021, however, both fatalities cannot be linked to TikTok."

Dennis said that the story "got blown way out of proportion," especially when it was picked up by The TODAY Show. He emphasized that official data is not available and if it was, it would come from the ALEA and the coroners handling those deaths. Still, he said that the information about the dangers of boat jumping in that initial report is valid.

"Just from growing up around water, when you're jumping off boats that are moving at a high rate of speed, things can happen," he said. "Water is the hardest surface known to man. We cut diamonds and steel with it. When you're moving at a high rate of speed and you hit the water wrong, it's like hitting a brick wall. Your neck is the weakest part and you run the risk of breaking it."

Fortunately, it does not appear that Dennis' team responded to any drownings during the Fourth of July festivities. Dennis advised those with emergencies on the water to call 9-1-1 and try to mark the location where their loved one took a dive somehow.