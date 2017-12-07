Family of Las Vegas Shooting Victim Seeks $45 Million From Shooter’s Estate

The family of Keri Galvan, a victim of October’s Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, is seeking $45 million in damages from the estate of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock.

The family filed a creditor’s claim against Paddock in Clark County, Nevada on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Galvan’s husband, Justin, and their three children are suing for $10 million each, with Justin asking for an additional $5 million because he was also at the music festival turned mass shooting that claimed 58 lives and injured hundreds others. He says Keri, who was just 31 years old, died in his arms.

The family says they arrived at the $45 million figure due to a number of factors, including Keri’s lost wages and the loss of her “love, companionship, comfort, care, assistance, protection, affection, and emotional support.”

Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 from his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. He fired more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition on Oct. 1, including the 200 rounds he fired into the hallway at Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos.

Paddock was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when police entered his room. Investigators still do not understand why Paddock stopped firing at the crowd across the street from his hotel. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators found nearly 4,000 more rounds of unused ammunition in his hotel room.

Days after the shooting, Lombardo said a few of Paddock’s weapons jammed. The sheriff reiterated that last month, but declined to give a specific number of weapons that jammed.

Lombardo and investigators still have not determined a motive for the shooting.