Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Put on US Government Watch List

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock‘s girlfriend Marilou Danley has been placed on the U.S. government watch list as the FBI continues to question her about the massacre, according to federal law enforcement officials.

ABC News reports that Danley has been designated a Transportation Security Administration selectee, which means authorities will be notified if she attempts to take a commercial flight.

The travel designation requires her to undergo extra screenings at the airport and authorities will immediately be notified if she attempts to the leave country on a commercial flight.

The designation will appear on her boarding pass at airports and indicates that authorities will be alerted of her whereabouts. It also gives TSA officers the authority to forcefully search her bags.

As of right now, officials believe Danley did not play a role in the deadly mass shooting that took place on Oct. 1. They also believe she did not know about Paddock’s plan.

On Friday, Matthew Lombard, her attorney told the media that she will continue to cooperate with the authorities.

It has been reported that investigators believe her relationship with Paddock has changed over time. They started out as intimate companions, but she recently transitioned into a caretaker role for him.

“I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man,” Danley said in a statement read by her attorney last week. “I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him.”

She also revealed that when Paddock gave her a plane ticket to the Philippines and wired her a large sum of money, she was convinced it “was a way of breaking up” with her.

Investigators believe that Danley is a big part of the puzzle in understanding why Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival, killing 58 and injuring hundreds more.

Two women identified as Danley’s sisters told Seven Network Australia that they believe Paddock sent Danley away so that she would not interfere with his plans.

“He sent her away so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions,” one of the women said. “In that sense I thank him for sparing my sister’s life. But that won’t compensate the [dead] people’s lives.”

In Danley’s statement, she said, “It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone.”

Danley told the FBI that Paddock exhibited symptoms like lying in bed and moaning, according to NBC News.

“She said he would lie in bed, just moaning and screaming, ‘Oh, my God,’” a former FBI official who had been briefed on the investigation said.

Another former FBI official said that during her four-hour interview with the FBI last week, Danley spoke about Paddock displaying “mental health symptoms.”

Investigators now think that Paddock could have been in mental or physical anguish at the time of the domestic terror attack, but they do not believe his mental health would have deteriorated to such a state that would have triggered him to carry out the attack.

State and federal law enforcement officials did confirm that Paddock had been prescribed the anti-anxiety medication Valium.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s brain showed no abnormalities in the autopsy. However, the results of the toxicology tests have not been released.

In the days since the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history, investigators still don’t know Paddock’s motive and Lombardo said we may never know the whole story.