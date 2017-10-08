Las Vegas Shooter Wrote Detailed Notes on Bullet Trajectory

They were the first to enter the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room. Hear what they saw. Tomorrow on #60Minutes. pic.twitter.com/Ok8IyrS9ag — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 7, 2017

Authorities are learning more and more about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, revealing that the domestic terrorist wrote detailed notes on how to murder as many people as possible.

In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday, four officers, who were among the first to storm Paddock’s hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, shared new details about the deadliest shooting in modern American history.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officer Dave Newton of the Las Vegas Police Department’s K-9 unit said he discovered the note lying face-up on Paddock’s nightstand.

“I could see on it he had written the distance, the elevation he was on, the drop of what his bullet was gonna be for the crowd,” Newton said. “So he had that written down and figured out so he would know where to shoot to hit his targets from there.”

Newton said it was incredibly “eerie” to enter the room and find Paddock’s lifeless body just minutes before unleashed his attack on thousands of concertgoers attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

“The dust from the explosive breach. And then you have the flashing lights,” Newton said. “And that looked straight, like, out of a movie, you know?”

On Oct. 1, Paddock killed 58 concertgoers from his hotel room, and injured more than 500 others. Investigators are still determining what drove the 64-year-old to open fire on thousands on the Las Vegas strip.

60 Minutes airs Sunday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. EST on CBS.

Photo credit: Twitter / @60Minutes