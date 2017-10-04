Las Vegas Shooting Update: At Least 400 Injured, 50 Dead

LATEST: At least 50 people killed in Las Vegas shooting, at least 400 people injured, police say. https://t.co/pDS05VyfQ0 pic.twitter.com/uDXxrQobkx — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

Late Sunday night, a terrorist opened fire on a crowd at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, killing at least 50 people. Now, as the first responders continue to work, the Las Vegas Police Department has an update on the attack.

In a statement released by ABC News, which you can watch above, the LVPD has confirmed that at least 50 people have been killed, but that the number of injured has now risen.

It was originally reported that at over 200 people had been injured. Now, the LVPD is saying that over 400 have been taken to local hospitals.

While the death toll is currently being called “over 50,” the department refuses to put an exact number on it just yet. Some victims are still being treated in hospitals, and police are still evacuating the area and finding people who were hiding during the attack.

The domestic terrorist who committed the heinous act was 64-year-old Las Vegas man by the name of Stephen Paddock. Police say that Paddock acted alone and that he shot himself before they made it into his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the resort.

If you are looking for a loved one in the Las Vegas area, you can call 866-535-5654.