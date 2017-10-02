Mandalay Bay Resort Releases Statement Following Mass Shooting

The Mandalay Bay Resort has issued a statement regarding the mass shooting that was perpetrated from one of its rooms in Las Vegas last night.

In a tweet, the resort said, “Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night’s tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Attached to the tweet is an image with a more formal statement of the events that transpired.

“This evening there was a tragic active shooter situation at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. Law enforcement and emergency personnel responded quickly to the incident and secured the scene. Law enforcement requested that we put hotels in the vicinity on lockdown to ensure guest safety. We will provide more information as it becomes available,” the image said.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night’s tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Just before midnight local time last night, a shooter now identified as 64-year-old Las Vegas local Stephen Paddock opened fire from the from a hotel room in the Mandalay Bay Resort, spraying guests attending a Jason Aldean concert during a country music festival in Las Vegas.

At most recent count, Paddock had killed 50 people and injured 200 more, making the event the biggest mass shooting in United States history.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cleared multiple floors of the Mandalay Bay Resort before moving in to apprehend the suspect. Paddock was killed during the confrontation.

The police were also searching for Paddock’s companion, Marilou Danley, who had become a person of interest in the investigation. The police tweeted that they were “confident” that they had located Danley, as well as two vehicles registered to Paddock.

Aldean issued a statement following the shooting, describing it as “beyond horrific” and offering his thoughts and prayers to the victims.

“It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean wrote.

President Donald Trump also offered his “warmest condolences and sympathies” to the victims of the attack.

The motives for Paddock’s attack remain unclear. The police investigation is still underway.